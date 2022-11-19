Voters rejected politics of hate, blame, outrage

To the Editor: While we still await the final returns from this election, we know one thing for sure. Americans solidly rejected the politics of hate, blame and outrage and embraced normalcy, decency and the rule of law. Hopefully, this move toward the sensible center will make it possible for hardworking, responsible lawmakers of both parties to get down to the business of governing.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…

