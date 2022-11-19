To the Editor: While we still await the final returns from this election, we know one thing for sure. Americans solidly rejected the politics of hate, blame and outrage and embraced normalcy, decency and the rule of law. Hopefully, this move toward the sensible center will make it possible for hardworking, responsible lawmakers of both parties to get down to the business of governing.
Working with the other party does not mean disloyalty to our own. It is possible to both stand up proudly for the principles of our parties, and at the same time look for common ground, areas of agreement and workable alternatives that benefit the country. Enough of this juvenile squabbling!
Remember what happened to the gingham dog and the calico cat? They fought until they “ate each other up” and there was nothing but scraps left. If you haven’t read Eugene Field’s poem, “The Duel” lately, it can be found online and is worth a look.
I agree with President Joe Biden that this is a great nation and Americans can meet any challenge if they work together.
To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…