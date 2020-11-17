Left is trolling for trouble
To the Editor: Civil authorities and business owners nationwide were preparing defenses against potential violence pending the outcome of the presidential election. Does anyone, Republican or Democrat, believe those preparations would be needed if Biden won?
Now, right-wing supporters of Donald Trump — groups of a dozen, or several dozens — have announced their intention of assembling for a pro-Trump rally, in Washington.
Immediately, anti-Trump (Trump-derangement-syndrome) victims commit to counter-protest. Why?
Why counter-protest a rally that is legally and constitutionally allowed in this country, a demonstration that is likely to attract at most a few hundred? Probably far less.
It is obvious that the deep-pocket left — read George Soros, et al. — are not below fomenting discord to further their cause.
It strikes me that a counter-protest in support of an already foregone conclusion is just looking for trouble.
ED BEAL
Salem