Amid turmoil let’s thank our postal carriers
To the Editor: As the headlines and sound bites about the U.S. Postal Service fight for our attention, I am struck by how little is noted of the amazing service provided by the USPS.
When I take some quiet time to think about the men and women who serve my city of Nashua, some of my first thoughts are of the daily mail deliveries at my house, the periodic visits to the post office for packages and supplies, the daily image of trucks going house to house. All of those simple images become pretty amazing when I consider that they have happened every day, accurately, securely, and consistently for my entire life, everywhere I have ever lived.
I look for the “normal” in an ever-changing COVID world. Among my anchors are family, friends, faith, home, and historic American institutions, like the United States Postal Service. I am thankful for their work and the bit of trusted stability they add to my life.
There may be legitimate improvements to make in the overall USPS. I hope that a more responsible approach will be taken than removing mailboxes and sorting machines. The USPS touches every American and deserves our sincere support and our very best intelligent consideration about changes the future should hold. When you meet a postal worker, remember to say “thank you” and when the truck passes your house, wave your appreciation. We are blessed by their service and we are reassured by their daily presence.
JACK McDONALD
Dublin Ave., Nashua