Trump nominee knows lawmakers legislate
To the Editor: It is the job of Congress not the U.S. Supreme Court to legislate public policy. After watching three days of Senate hearings concerning a vote of the Judiciary Committee to affirm the the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, it was obvious that she would decide cases on what the law and what the U.S. Constitution actually say.
The Republicans were OK with that, the Democrats were not. My recommendation is that Senate Democrats need to start following the Constitution and working on public policy changes on a bi-partisan basis with the Rebublicans to make the country the best it can be.
DAVID DELOREY
Francestown