An independent for Trump
To the Editor: In full disclosure, I do not like the Democratic and Republican parties because their objectives are not always what’s best for this country or U.S. citizens.
In this presidential election we have a crude, insulting, egotistical non-politician as President who, as described by Peter Smith on 10/20, the Union Leaders editor on 10/25 and Tom Tomson on 10/26, accomplished more in 3+ years than the previous administration did in 8 years. In addition to what the previous writers have stated, he has negotiated multiple peace treaties in the Middle East and is finally pulling our troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan. We accomplished our mission.
Our President is competing against a “caring, compassionate” politician who was vice president of this country for eight years and a senator from 1973 to 2009, but has not accomplished anything (except for selling his son’s services to China and Ukraine). His public opinions change in the wind every four years or before any group he speaks to.
Are you looking at the accomplishments of these candidates or their personalities? I want the U.S.A. to continue to move forward, not back, so I look at accomplishments.
For Manchester voters:
Do you understand question #1? If not, you are not alone, even some of our representatives are confused by it. Why vote yes if you don’t understand the reasons behind this confusing question? Maybe it was written specifically to confuse voters?
DAN LEONARD
Union Street, Manchester