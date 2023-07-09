An observation
To the Editor: I have an observation concerning what the ever expanding cohort of presidential candidates are not saying when campaigning for our votes.
None of them are really talking about what in my opinion is the most important threat to our republic: The fact that the party in power and its allies throughout government and media are attempting to jail the leading opposition presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and no one running for president is leading with this fact. What issue could be more urgent and pressing for our country than this?
This issue is a political gestalt test: If a candidate isn’t talking about this clear threat to “Our Democracy” then they have some other set of motives that do not involve what is best for the country. We know conclusively from Independent Council John Durham’s Report that everything associated with Russia Collusion was a fabrication and the people in charge knew it at the time and did nothing to dispel that narrative for six years.
Now we have moved on to a coordinated effort of charging the former president with all manner of offenses and scheduling all of these hearings and judicial proceedings so as to impact his ability to campaign as well as marring his electoral viability with the public. We should not tolerate some shadowy cabal of political and governmental elites using the organs of government to spy on, frame, harass or jail candidates for political office. How is this not election interference of the highest order?
RICHARD ANTHONY
Plaistow
