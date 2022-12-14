To the Editor: People are not prepared for what is going to happen regarding inflation. The Biden administration says that it is transitory, which is simply not true. The culprit is the increasing cost of energy, especially diesel fuel needed for the farmers who are the backbone of agriculture.
The next few years are going to astonish average hard working Americans when it did not have to be this way. This is self-inflicted. A dozen eggs will cost $10 a dozen, which does not seem possible. This country continues to spend money that it does not have as the national debt is now $30 trillion dollars. The line item to pay the interest on the debt currently leaves 35% of each dollar to operate this country. As you might suspect, this is not sustainable.
It is hard to believe that President Joe Biden just approved a billion dollars to give to developing countries to address climate change. He is doing this while thousands of veterans are sleeping on cardboard boxes in cities throughout the country.
People are going to suffer this winter just trying to pay for heating oil and natural gas. We have gone from energy producers to energy dependence where the president is out begging Saudi Arabia for oil. No one seems to care about the common good.