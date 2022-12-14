Unsustainable ideology

To the Editor: People are not prepared for what is going to happen regarding inflation. The Biden administration says that it is transitory, which is simply not true. The culprit is the increasing cost of energy, especially diesel fuel needed for the farmers who are the backbone of agriculture.

 
 
 
