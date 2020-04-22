Anne Frank as strawman
To the Editor: We’ve all heard it: if Anne Frank could stay inside without complaining, so can we.
Fear-shaming aside, is this the right lesson for today? The Jewish teenager hid for years, then perished anyway.
In nearby Belgium, at the same time, my mom was taken in by Catholics and “passed” as a cousin. She had to adjust, watch her words, act normally at all times. And she did. In 1945 she was reunited with her parents, changed but alive.
Of course, the Germans could have taken my mother as well as Anne Frank. But both approaches clearly carried risks and, as it turned out, hiding led to a worse outcome than adapting.
Today we aren’t fighting an enemy who bangs at the door, but the principle is the same--what happens when we eventually emerge? The “invisible enemy” as President Donald Trump calls it, will still be there. Some of us will get infected, unfortunately some may perish. So what will we have gained?
And what will be the toll to those who have lost jobs, skipped preventive medical procedures, been alone for so long? No one knows.
Many have forgotten that the original goal of the shutdown was to avoid over-running our healthcare system. We’ve built up capacity, brought in equipment, learned what we must do to survive. Let us not follow Anne Frank’s example, let us not hide and perish anyway.
It’s time to reopen New Hampshire.
FRANCES ERLEBACHER
Rye