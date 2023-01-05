Another way to apply less salt to NH roads

To the Editor: I really appreciated Jillian Houle’s op-ed ”Less is more when it comes to road salt” contributed in this morning’s paper. However, I feel she missed a very important alternative to the use of chemicals to keep road cleared of snow and ice and that is the use of mechanical equipment.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Friday, December 30, 2022
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022