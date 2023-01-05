To the Editor: I really appreciated Jillian Houle’s op-ed ”Less is more when it comes to road salt” contributed in this morning’s paper. However, I feel she missed a very important alternative to the use of chemicals to keep road cleared of snow and ice and that is the use of mechanical equipment.
I spent the last 29 years keeping airfields open during inclement weather. Salt and other corrosive chemicals are never an option. They are detrimental to aircraft metals and navigational aids. Snow brooms, air blast, and multi-tasking equipment (plow, broom and air-blast) are the only option, with limited use of FAA approved sand, liquid potassium acetate and solid sodium acetate/formate.
All airports that receive at least 6 inches of snow each season generally follow the same methodology. That is to clean the surface with plows, brooms and air blast to minimize the amount of contaminants and chemicals used, to attain a landing/departing surface that is “no worse than wet.” This enables the safe operation of aircraft throughout a winter storm.
Our municipal and state snow fighters would learn a lot from airport snow fighters. The results would be less salt in our environment, less deterioration of expensive infrastructure, and safer roads.
Airports have been pretreating surfaces (anti-icing) for decades. It reduces the amount of de-icing chemicals needed by preventing the precipitation from bonding to the pavement. However, once the anti-icing becomes ineffective, plowing, sweeping and air blasting must again be used to clean the surface to minimize the next chemical application.