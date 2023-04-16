Anti-abortion activists should be called pro-life
To the Editor: An April 7 Union Leader article on HB 224 repealing civil and criminal penalties labeled pro-lifers “anti-abortion” activists.
I take exception when the pro-life side is called anti-abortion and the anti-life side is called by their profession — “medical professionals.”
Very few people spoke to pass this bill and eliminate the penalties. It was the medical community who championed the repeal, knowing this allows abortions up to birth with no repercussions from the state. They are betraying their professional oath to do no harm.
The medical professionals testified, “this law is keeping doctors from coming to New Hampshire to practice.” To which one pro-lifer testified, “If doctors won’t come to New Hampshire because of penalties for doing abortions after 24 weeks gestation, we don’t need them.”
Last year the Fetal Life Protection Act was amended to allow abortion for fetal abnormalities incompatible with life. This year those who are pro-abortion are trying to get rid of penalties for illegal abortions. They want to change the Fetal Life Protection Act to the Fetal Abortion Protection Act.
I believe in life. I believe life begins at conception. I believe every child conceived has a God-given right to be born. I believe no matter what condition or abnormality the baby in the womb has, he/she still has the God-given right to be born.
I believe that if pro-lifers are called “anti-abortion activists” then those who are pro-abortion should be called “anti-life activists.” No person has the right to take the life of another.
JOAN ESPINOLA
Londonderry
