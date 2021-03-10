Anti-abortion stance fails to protect women

To the Editor: In the March 1 New Hampshire Union Leader Jeff Cooper has chosen to defend the loss of a woman’s right to choose awarding that right to the totally unknowing entity of sperm and egg. Even Thomas Aquinas grants no life status before there exists (in the womb) the human ability to know.Amazing, isn’t it, that Cooper chose the word “chose” to advance taking away a woman’s right to choose. His anti-abortion stance neglects the responsibility of society to protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. He would encourage the lawlessness that women experience in the workplace, political life, artistic and, yes, family realms. A free society opposes so many female-oriented prejudices that men never experience or know.

WILLIAM S. GANNON

Bedford

 
 
 
 
