To the Editor: Last week many people in the North Country received in the mail a flyer in support of a Republican candidate running for a state office. It's not important which candidate because the flyer stated that although the material was paid for by the New Hampshire Republican State Committee it was not endorsed by the candidate. That was the good news.
The bad news is that there was an underlying message from the Republican State Committee that was disturbing to me. At the top of the list of things they want people in the North Country to know is that this candidate has an "A" rating from the NRA.
And then buried further down in the message was this nugget: this candidate will focus on "preserving our heritage." What does that mean?
For anyone who has been paying attention for the last 4 years this is a clear dog whistle to the anti-immigration, anti-anyone-who-doesn't-look-or-sound-like-us crowd that this is the candidate to vote for.
Shame on the New Hampshire Republican Party. This is divisive, racist, threatening and disgraceful.
BETSEY PHILLIPS
Bethlehem