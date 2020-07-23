Anti-masker apologist

To the Editor: I was disappointed to read the anti-masker apologist piece in the July 16th Nashua Extra. As our country grapples with a public health crisis, irresponsible, fact-void opinion pieces like this work to undermine the region’s ability to keep COVID-19 under control.

Joan is correct that some people cannot wear a mask due to physical or mental health conditions, but it is for these individuals that it is so important that the rest of us follow the guidelines. Those with underlying conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask rely on the rest of us to keep them safe by adhering to the policy. The guidelines can only be effective in eliminating the spread of COVID if enough community members step up and put public health above personal discomfort. Unmasked shoppers are choosing personal convenience over the health of their neighbors and should be ashamed of themselves.

We cannot let our discomfort about wearing masks or hesitation to enforce public responsibility stop us from following medical guidelines in order to reduce the spread of this deadly disease. We need a mechanism to enhance adherence from able citizens, especially considering the unfortunate politicization of mask wearing. If law enforcement is hesitant to issue citations, what else besides shaming those flouting the guidelines can the community do to protect itself? Stores have been denying service to customers for not wearing a shirt or shoes for years, and masks should be no different.

MICHAEL HANCOCK

Hudson

Thursday, July 23, 2020
