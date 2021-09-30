Anti-poverty measures can be made permanent in U.S.
To the Editor: Thanks to Union Leader for publishing Dr. Michelle Caughey’s excellent op-ed (9-27-21). As a member of NH RESULTS, I support asking Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to make sure that upcoming legislation makes the March American Rescue Act provisions permanent, rather than allowing them to expire at the end of the year.
We say yes to full refundability of the Child Tax Credit. With only one July payment, it has already lifted 9 million children out of poverty.
We say yes to making the EITC expansions permanent for workers without children and younger workers, so they are not taxed further into poverty.
We also encourage our senators to fund robust housing support, including at least $90 billion in rental assistance, with the highest possible amount for housing choice vouchers, while targeting lowest income households whose families and children are suffering most in this pandemic time.
These provisions will cut child poverty in half in the U.S., stem the affordable housing crisis, and narrow the racial wealth divide. If the recovery bill also includes at least $2 billion to scale global COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity we can all emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before.
RESULTS is a group of volunteers who use their voices to develop the political will to end worldwide poverty.
