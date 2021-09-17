To the Editor: Republicans are telling people not to have confidence in the COVID vaccines. Next they say people are justified in not trusting the vaccines and in opposing vaccines. This is the ultimate in cynical deception and manipulation of innocent people. The anti-science stance of many Republicans is very risky.
Unvaccinated people pose a risk to others, especially children and immune-compromised people. Some Republicans (e.g. Sen. Rand Paul), argue U.S. population will develop natural immunity against the virus. But many Americans would be killed by COVID-19 in the process. A grim prospect.
The American Academy of Pediatrics disclosed that 243,373 pediatric cases of COVID occurred in the week ending September 9. That is second only to the previous week, ending on September 2, in which states reported 251,781 pediatric cases. Contrast 8,447 pediatric cases in the week ending on June 24. We are seeing a 30-fold jump from that point. As a nation, do we want to see children, even babies, get sick and to see some of them die? Is that who we are?
An individual’s decision about the vaccine may feel personal to that individual but we live in a society of people, in a town, state, country. So a decision not to vaccinate is not just about you. The decision not to vaccinate fills up hospital beds, preventing people from getting medical care. It means that you believe the right to infect (and kill) other people is trumped by your right not to be vaccinated.