To the Editor: The Goffstown Clergy Association is made up of clergy and lay leaders from local churches working together to serve the people of our town. With concern, we learned this weekend of anti-Semitic graffiti found near East Union Street. Our sadness is deepened as the vandal left this graffiti on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.
As followers of Jesus, who was “born under the law” of Israel in Bethlehem (Galatians 4:4), we reject anti-Semitic words and symbols and stand with our Jewish neighbors whenever they are attacked. Because we cannot stand by silently, we encourage all our church members to express love and support to their Jewish neighbors in their words and actions, especially during these High Holy Days.
As Christians, we commit ourselves to pray for the perpetrators that they may be surrounded by God’s love and by a loving community so that they no longer leave words of hate and violence for neighbors.
As citizens, we encourage witnesses of hate crimes of any kind to report them to local law enforcement and the Civil Rights Unit of the state Department of Justice at bit.ly/3CeOJW0.
We thank the Goffstown Police Department for swift removal of the graffiti. We affirm that everyone is welcome and has a right to be a part this loving community.