Anti-Semitic vandalism also insults Christians

To the Editor: The Goffstown Clergy Association is made up of clergy and lay leaders from local churches working together to serve the people of our town. With concern, we learned this weekend of anti-Semitic graffiti found near East Union Street. Our sadness is deepened as the vandal left this graffiti on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

