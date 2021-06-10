Antrim wind farm noise could be easily measured
To the Editor: Despite hearings, letters, complaints from many neighbors, and the potential curtailment of their operations, Antrim Wind Energy would have us believe that they have never tried to measure the actual noise levels from their turbines in weather conditions most likely to violate Site Evaluation Committee noise requirements (40 decibels at night).
That’s a whopper.
AWE knows it would merely require a few night measurements when wind on the turbines is highest (producing their loudest noises) and temperatures in the neighborhood are such as to produce a “nighttime temperature inversion” (a cold pool of air surrounding the turbines and its neighbors) trapping these loud noises. Such nights are easily and inexpensively forecast.
AWE claims to have spent $65 million. Is it believable that they chose not to measure turbine noise or might it be that they have actually measured turbine noises and found that in certain weather it exceeds “not-to-exceed” limits?
For those of us who have stopped believing in the tooth fairy, we believe that AWE has made the required noise measurements, and has done so on meteorologically sensitive nights. Yet we still do not know how often the noise might exceed the required limits, where/when these exceedances were concentrated, and under what weather conditions.
AWE may know the answer. The SEC does not, nor do we.
FRED WARD
Stoddard