Apathy will only win us more of the same

To the Editor: Will Democrats work harder than ever to rebuff Republican extremism and national treachery? Will they, along with independents and disaffected Republicans, get active and interact politically in their communities to help secure our democracy from insurrectionist-supporting politicians?

Letter: Out GOP candidates who reject 'Big Lie'

To the Editor: How about helping out us few remaining conservatives who still believe in democracy.  It would be very helpful if the New Hampshire Union Leader could list all of the Republicans running for office who do not support  Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election and who kn…