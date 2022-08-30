To the Editor: Will Democrats work harder than ever to rebuff Republican extremism and national treachery? Will they, along with independents and disaffected Republicans, get active and interact politically in their communities to help secure our democracy from insurrectionist-supporting politicians?
Elections have consequences. We saw in the last election how Democrat timidity to canvass door-to-door resulted in a wave of extremist “Free Staters” being elected to the state legislature and the calamity of past general session that followed.
We have seen a Republican-Free State effort to have New Hampshire secede from the union! We have witnessed and suffered through public attacks on the poor, programs for the elderly, public education, school boards, teachers, principals, superintendents, selectpersons and on our electoral system itself, which is an attack on you.
These extremes of governance have seriously set back our state and are the result of Republican extremists, facilitated by Governor Chris Sununu, being in charge.
We cannot — we must not — have a repeat of the regression to the 19th century led by muddled-thinking Republicans like we got in the last election. Nor can we trust them to set the agenda for the next series of elections.
If you care about democracy and the very fabric of American culture and society you must do all you can at all levels of our political efforts to elect thoughtful, caring, progressive Democratic candidates to undo the “wrongs” of Republican extremists and create the caring, thoughtful, responsible and fair society we crave!
