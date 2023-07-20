Appeasing China won’t work because it never has before

To the Editor: The recent visit by the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was very telling as she appeared to bow three consecutive times to the Chinese diplomats. Her actions profess a policy of appeasement that has not worked well in history.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Letter: Nonstop media coverage for ridiculous Donald Trump

To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head --  "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump."  If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …

Monday, July 17, 2023
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Friday, July 14, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023