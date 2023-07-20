Appeasing China won’t work because it never has before
To the Editor: The recent visit by the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was very telling as she appeared to bow three consecutive times to the Chinese diplomats. Her actions profess a policy of appeasement that has not worked well in history.
The idea is quite simple and innocent on the surface being that if one is nice to another they in turn will be nice to you. This same policy pervaded political thinking prior to World War II. This country has lost its way as a result of politicians who have little regard for strength through diplomacy.
President Ronald Reagan was right on target when he broke the backs of the Russian empire by demonstrating good relations while rebuilding a military here that was in decay.
The Chinese are watching this administration and especially President Biden. They are waiting for the right time to invade Taiwan, which could be done with a minimum of military exposure. This government has stood by and done nothing as the Chinese expand their position in Cuba and strengthen their relations with Russia.
The Chinese are good at waiting and watching. They know their objectives plain and simple. Appeasement will not work because it has never worked.
Anyone who fails to understand this history will pay the price.
