Apples to oranges
To the Editor: In Friday’s vaccinations article, Dr. Chan tried to compare apples to oranges and made COVID-19 seem far worse than it is. This has been so common during this virus hysteria. Chan said that in a typical year there are only 40-50 deaths in New Hampshire from the flu compared with 544 from COVID-19. This is in stark contrast to the CDC statistics, which list an annual average around 250 from the seasonal flu. The difference is the CDC includes pneumonia. Why does the CDC include pneumonia with the flu when Chan doesn’t? In the past the results are hard to separate and in the present they choose not to separate them.
My grandfather died of pneumonia caused by the flu. Last two times I got the flu it turned into pneumonia. My nephew got COVID and ended up in the hospital because it caused pneumonia. COVID-19 turns into pneumonia. Remember all the attention on ventilators? The problem with Dr. Chan’s statement is that it is not consistent with how COVID-19 deaths are being counted.
In Massachusetts over 98% of all COVID deaths had underlying conditions. It’s similar in New Hampshire. Chan can’t have it both ways. It’s either 11 COVID-only deaths in New Hampshire this year compared with the usual 50 or it’s 544 COVID/pneumonia deaths compared with the usual 230 seasonal flu/pneumonia deaths.
The coronavirus is indeed worse than the usual cold or flu, but it is NOT 10 times worse, more likely only three or four times worse.
DAN MORIARTY
Orchard Ave., Nashua