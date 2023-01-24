To the Editor: In the article by Mark Hayward on Friday, Jan. 6th, “Ex-cop’s lawyers: Make trial about taxes, not guns”, the use of the term “assault weapon” is incorrect and only serves to confuse the public. The article reported that prosecutors in the case, “will not use the term ‘assault rifle’ to refer to the…weapon,” probably in an effort to avoid confusion, but Mr. Hayward goes on to say, “However, on its own website SIG Sauer refers to the guns as AR-10s (SIG 716) and AR15s (SIG M400).” This sentence indicates that Mr. Hayward believes “AR” stands for assault or automatic rifle. This is blatantly false.
The truth is that the AR-15 platform rifle is the most popular rifle in the United States. The meaning of “AR” (as in the AR-15 or AR-10 rifles) has been the subject of much debate for a long time. Some folks say it means “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle.” Some of this confusion is due to ignorance and some is due to a desire to spread deliberate misinformation by gun control advocates. Instead, the AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle. ArmaLite is the company that developed the rifle in the 1950s…”
Also, ARs commonly available to the public are not automatic weapons, they are semi-automatic: one bullet is fired for each individual pull of the trigger. Mr. Hayward should do his homework before spreading misinformation.