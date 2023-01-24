It stands for ‘ArmaLite’’

To the Editor: In the article by Mark Hayward on Friday, Jan. 6th, “Ex-cop’s lawyers: Make trial about taxes, not guns”, the use of the term “assault weapon” is incorrect and only serves to confuse the public. The article reported that prosecutors in the case, “will not use the term ‘assault rifle’ to refer to the…weapon,” probably in an effort to avoid confusion, but Mr. Hayward goes on to say, “However, on its own website SIG Sauer refers to the guns as AR-10s (SIG 716) and AR15s (SIG M400).” This sentence indicates that Mr. Hayward believes “AR” stands for assault or automatic rifle. This is blatantly false.

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Tuesday, January 17, 2023