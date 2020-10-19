Catholic women need not apply, say Dems
To the Editor: Senate hearings on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett have been an education. Americans watching can see how dismissively, through their own deceptive actions, misleading words, and veiled anti-religion statements, the Democrats on the committee treat strong pro-life, conservative and Roman Catholic women. The dismissive and at times hostile treatment of Judge Barrett by Democrats amounts to prejudice.
Roman Catholic women have the right to hold public office. Signs like “Catholics and Irish Need Not Apply” are no longer legal. Democrats on the committee seem to take us back to a shameful time in our history promoting the idea that “Pro-life Women Need Not Apply.”
Senators should be asking questions about her judicial competence, knowledge of the law, and the process she will use to decide cases. She has stated over and over to the committee that judges are not there to make laws because it is the job of the legislature to make laws.
Judge Barrett is exceptional. Throughout the hearings she did not rely on staff, notes, or binders to answer questions. She used her own mind, which was refreshing. She’s an amazing role model for young girls. On the other hand the questioners had stacks of binders, hoards of staffers, and consistently read prepared statements.
Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen represent us in the Senate. Contact their offices and urge them to confirm this exceptional and qualified woman whose intellect and legal competence qualify her for the Supreme Court. Justice Barrett would serve with dignity, competence, and fairness.
DOLORES SOUTO MESSNER
Hampton