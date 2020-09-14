Are four more years of lies what’s needed?
To the Editor: After reading the letter from Ronald Pelleteri and the so-called “reasons” to reelect this most incompetent president, I felt that I finally had to respond to the opinions of those who wish to see this buffoon spend four more years of lying, cheating, tweeting and retaliating against anyone who might dare to speak out against him. In Mr. Pelleteri’s letter, he uses similar tactics, trying to distract the voters by sowing seeds of fear about Joe Biden.
He opines and I quote: “Joe Biden is weak, a non-leader, someone who will serve at the behest of his far-left activists bent on transforming the United States into a third world socialist, single-party dictatorship”.
This is pure baloney. Donald Trump would like what Vladimir Putin has, complete authority to control the United States. Joe Biden has spent 30-plus years in public service, eight of those in the White House. In other words, he has a lifetime of dealing with the issues of our time. Trump has had a lifetime of isolated privilege with no experience on the issues and the problems faced by us in the real world. He has lied and lied and lied to us.
Today, in Trump’s own words, we find out that he was fully aware of the deadliest communicable disease outbreak in more than 100 years, killing — as of this writing — more than 190,000 Americans. This is your choice for the next four years? When Trump visited the CDC earlier this year, the doctors were surprised by the amount of knowledge that he had of the virus, including the transmission method and the deadliness.
Remember “It’s like a bad flu” and “it will go away in the spring”? People are dead because this lack of transparency from our president. This is what you can expect for four more years with Trump. Is this what Mr. Pelleteri wants?
DONALD COX
Londonderry