To the Editor: Kathleen Sullivan clearly does not speak for me. She should get her head out of the sand. Where are we better off now than we were two years ago? Continuing to blame others is the typical M.O. of the Democratic Party. No one showed up because no one wants to hear Joe Biden. You blame the staff, the last minute invites, the press, I could go on. The level of effort put into planning that event only falls to his staff. As usual, Democrats continue blaming other people for this president’s shortcomings.
Inflation is through the roof, interest rates are rising, record high gas prices, the border crisis, and the pandemic fears the democrats want us to continue to live with, these are just a few of Biden’s accomplishments.
So tell me again what are Joe Biden’s accomplishments? Spending taxpayer dollars, printing money faster than it’s worth, a failed withdrawal from Afghanistan. It’s wonderful that Ketanji Brown Jackson is now a Supreme Court Justice, let’s focus on her successes and not just the color of her skin.
And what about Hunter Biden? Why are we ignoring the corruption he’s brought to his dad? And no kidding, Putin is a monster.
I’m in awe of the fact that Sullivan thinks everything wrong is a Republican issue, when in fact she is living in a dream world. I ask myself if I am better off today than I was prior to Joe Biden’s presidency, and the answer is a resounding NO.