Arrest defiant protesters

To the Editor: Protesters blind to the proven danger of spreading COVID-19 across the state are further risking Granite Stater’s lives and threatening to further delay urgent testing.

Worse still, if their group is not practicing physical distancing they are a serious danger to public heath. They should be arrested, heavily fined and ordered to volunteer to make food deliveries to home-bound victims of the virus.

Are they also rallying to change the state’s motto to “Live Free and Die”?

MALCOLM ODELL

South Hampton

Wednesday, April 29, 2020
