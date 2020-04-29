Arrest defiant protesters
To the Editor: Protesters blind to the proven danger of spreading COVID-19 across the state are further risking Granite Stater’s lives and threatening to further delay urgent testing.
Worse still, if their group is not practicing physical distancing they are a serious danger to public heath. They should be arrested, heavily fined and ordered to volunteer to make food deliveries to home-bound victims of the virus.
Are they also rallying to change the state’s motto to “Live Free and Die”?
MALCOLM ODELL
South Hampton