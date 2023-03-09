To the Editor: Our current elementary schools are in disrepair. They have mold, asbestos that the students, teachers, and staff breathe in every day, which is a huge health hazard with many implications. The schools are currently at maximum capacity and there are two trailers behind Wilkins that 80 students are displaced into every day.
The school psychologist at Wilkins has had to turn a small closet into their office to meet with children. Imagine needing help and having to go into a closet?
The roofs are leaking in multiple rooms and causing mold and water damage. The hot lunch is made at Clark and driven over in a personal car to Wilkins due to no kitchen supplies at Wilkins.
When children eat lunch there is often a gym class happening behind a curtain. One of the second grade classrooms holds the entire school’s computer server in their room, a constant loud humming with heat coming off the machines, which makes it hard to concentrate.
If Article 12 does not pass, every school will need additional trailers next year. Wilkins will have four. Wilkins art, music and technology teachers will have to be on carts. That leaves little room for supplies. We don’t know if the next Picasso/Zuckerberg/Bach is in Amherst because we aren’t supplying our children with rooms to express their creativity.
Let’s end our children and teachers breathing mold and asbestos daily. Let’s show our support and vote YES on Article 12 for a healthy school for healthy learning.