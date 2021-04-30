Article on Silver Lake parking was lopsided
To the Editor: Damien Fisher’s item is striking for its inaccuracies and lopsidedness, and falls short of our expectations for quality newspaper reporting.
Title aside, Fisher writes “Selectmen unveiled the plan to eliminate parking along Breed Road at the lake, surprising many in town.”
Were he more thorough, he would have viewed the select board’s parking plan first hand. Each iteration of the plan has been improved through the public hearing process. The current iteration designates parking for 44 vehicles and zones for tie-down and disabled parking. Note there is parking on Breed Road.
There’s no arguing with some who feel the board’s motivation is to limit boat access. Some feel the board will ban swimming. Nevertheless, the board focused on how to create safe and orderly parking. The plan represents inputs from many directions including residents and town officials, surveys of other town practices, available usage data, and state agencies. Not to mention that there was a deep dive into the town’s own records about the boat ramp and the original parking plan.
Nor did the board create a new commission as reported. Rather, a group of residents who attended public meetings about the plan took it upon themselves to organize themselves to talk about it — those opposed and (not mentioned by Fisher) those in favor of updating the parking. We look forward to their input.
We will maintain our expectation for fair and accurate reporting by the Union Leader, please do bring it on.
ANDREA HODSON
Harrisville