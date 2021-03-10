Article showed a bias against school choice

To the Editor: Your article on Monadnock Classical Academy’s affiliation with the Barney Charter School Initiative (Damian Fisher, February 28, 2021) displays an unfortunate bias against school choice in New Hampshire. Even the title, “Conservative group behind Monadnock charter school,” misleads readers.

Here are the facts.

Monadnock Classical Academy is the creation of a group of New Hampshire community leaders, all of whom live in the Monadnock region. They believe that area families will benefit from expanding the range of tuition-free educational options for their schoolchildren. There is currently no “classical” public school in southwestern New Hampshire offering a liberal arts and sciences curriculum to students. Monadnock Classical Academy will complement existing schools.

As a public charter school, Monadnock Classical Academy will receive no revenues from local property taxes. Monadnock Classical Academy will be a secular public school, as required under New Hampshire law, open to any student who applies, regardless of religious belief.Contrary to your headline, Hillsdale College is not “behind” the formation of Monadnock Classical Academy. The New Hampshire group that created the school has chosen to work with the Barney Charter School Initiative to leverage the initiative’s experience and expertise in starting a charter school.

RICHARD MERKT

Westmoreland

 
 
