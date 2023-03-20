Early childhood education needed from business POV

To the Editor: As a mom of three and a small business owner, I know how important it is to have access to quality, affordable, and reliable early childhood education. That’s a big reason why I advocate with Save the Children Action Network. If my employees don’t have care for their young kids, then my employees can’t work. I’m excited to see two state senators working across the aisle to pass Senate Bill 214, which would launch a three-year early childhood development and education pilot program that would be voluntary, high quality, and community-based.

