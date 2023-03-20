Early childhood education needed from business POV
To the Editor: As a mom of three and a small business owner, I know how important it is to have access to quality, affordable, and reliable early childhood education. That’s a big reason why I advocate with Save the Children Action Network. If my employees don’t have care for their young kids, then my employees can’t work. I’m excited to see two state senators working across the aisle to pass Senate Bill 214, which would launch a three-year early childhood development and education pilot program that would be voluntary, high quality, and community-based.
Republican Senator Sharon Carson and Democrat Senator Becky Whitley are working to ensure that New Hampshire is no longer on the list of just six states in the country without any state-funded pre-K. Studies show that making quality pre-kindergarten education available to families produces a net benefit to a state by reducing costs on social services and criminal justice, reducing grade retention, reducing the need for special education, increasing high school graduation, and boosting future earnings and contributions to the economy.
The availability of quality and affordable early childhood education is critical to allow parents to remain in the workforce, build a strong and future-focused economy, and provide a supportive environment for healthy child development that prepares kids for success in school and in life.
I hope more members of the legislature join Senator Carson and Whitley, look past partisanship, do what’s right for the kids and business owners in New Hampshire, and support SB 214.