As a teacher and parent

To the Editor: As a public high school teacher and parent to a 7th and a 4th grader, I have found this current crisis particularly difficult to navigate. I spend most of my days swiveling my chair from my computer addressing my student’s needs to my children’s kitchen table workstation to address their educational needs. It is a dizzying and stressful routine that is not filled with the Instagram ready pictures of home science experiments and “discovery” play. It is mostly pumping out work to check boxes and appease society’s desire to square tax bills and compulsory public education.

My only hope is that we remember that we are doing the very best we can in an unprecedented situation. One quarter of one year of twelve will not make or break these students’ education or teachers’ careers, but the emotional toll this is taking on all of us could last much longer.

Now more than ever I feel that it is important to be kind to one another, watch what we write on social media, and remember that our students and children are observing our actions more than ever.

JOSHUA LAWTON

Sugar Hill

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
