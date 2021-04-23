Ashamed to explain Critical Race Theory
To the Editor: It is with great indignation that I write to you about HB 544, titled “An Act Relative to the Propagation of Divisive Concepts.” I am ashamed that I need to explain the significance Critical Race Theory and how it relates to education in America’s school system. As you well know, the United States has a racist past that many Americans refuse to acknowledge (e.g., slavery, Japanese internment camps during World War II, genocide of indigenous peoples, etc.). It continues to be racist with such an arbitrary and unnecessary bill in the New Hampshire legislature.
It is not only the choices people make that define us, but how we act on those choices of how to treat others as human beings, and not three-fifths of a person.
By definition, Critical Race Theory seeks to understand and critically examine the law as it intersects with issues of race; it also challenges neoliberal ways of approaching racial justice. By no means does Critical Race Theory in any way shape or determine that any single person is inherently racist based on his or her own race.
I find it ironic that a predominantly White state and legislature seeks to undermine the efforts and progress made by fellow humans, especially Black and brown people, in advocating for racial justice. I have just one question for anyone who decides to read this letter: Do you think any legislators included anyone belonging to a racial/ethnic minority while drafting this bill? Please do not support this bill.
EMILY DUSZLAK
Moultonborough