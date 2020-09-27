An assault on liberty

To the Editor: Nashua aldermen have officially entered Nazi brown shirt territory. As the state relaxes the “safety regulations” the aldermen are doubling down on dividing the people of Nashua and turning one against the other. It’s divisive and unnecessary. They relish their power over you and they are not going to let you forget it. In case you hadn’t noticed, the “plandemic” — excuse me — the “pandemic” is rapidly dying out. Remember when this began? Lockdown for two weeks to “flatten the curve”? Now it has morphed into an all-out assault on your liberty. If the people of Nashua don’t vote these fools out of office you deserve what you get, good and hard!

TOM MARINEAU

Auburn

Letters to the Editor

