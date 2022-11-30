Attacking charter schools with misinformation

To the Editor: A recent letter from Brodie Deshaies contained much misinformation. He attacked public charter schools and echoed teacher union talking points. Teacher unions and their Democrat allies have attacked public charter schools because not all teachers are union dues payers.

 
