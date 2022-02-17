Attempt to frame Trump as Russian stooge backfires
To the Editor: Last Friday, Special Counsel John Durham released information alleging Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign organization broke into Trump organization email servers in an attempt to connect Trump to Russia. This happened during the campaign and after he was elected and sworn in as President.
The mainstream media has not not reported this development. I guess that I will have to add the Union Leader to the mainstream media since you have said nothing about this.
Special counsel John Durham is not a partisan in this investigation. He has been excoriated by Republicans for taking too long in his investigation. Newspapers are dying across the country because they take sides in the political debates. Liberals get their news online while conservatives still support newspapers that deliver both sides. I often ask myself how much longer will I subscribe to the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.
To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!