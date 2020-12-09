Alarming and inspiring
To the Editor: In the documentary video “A Life on One Planet” by David Attenborough, he shows how much the earth has changed since he was born 93 years ago, because of us. The cinematography is captivating. (This was on Netflix a few days ago, but I didn’t see it there yesterday morning, Sunday, Dec. 6.)
Near the end, I thought “Oh my God (OMG)! We are doomed!” But then David shows that we are not doomed, that we have started to change our ways, and that we need to keep going in that direction and not in the direction that authoritarian leaders have been taking us.
DICK DEVENS
Center Sandwich