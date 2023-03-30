Authoritarian Netanyahu is not the face of Zionism in the world
To the Editor: So much is at stake in Israel right now. The combustible heat of a corrupt leader and the growing power of the rightwing ultra orthodox in government is of dire concern.
As dangerous and counterproductive as Benjamin Netanyahu and his cohorts are, it’s just as scary how much of the world would be happy to see the demise of Israel.
A world where too many see Zionism as a dirty word, Jews as alien and enemy and all the other new and old tropes that prey upon the worst of human impulses. That’s not the Zionism of those protesting in Israel by the hundreds of thousands right now. Zionism is a large tent, not a conquering imperative.
A specific set of circumstances including the Holocaust and expulsion from many Arab lands made it politically feasible for Jews to gain back our homeland in 1948. Nevertheless, numbers of Palestinian Arabs and Palestinian Jews have all shared residency in these territories since the beginning, and we must find a way to live there peaceably together.
Zionism is not racism. It is not colonialism.
True Zionists want to develop and protect a Jewish nation that protests settlement expansion, improves civils rights for all citizens and knows that a two-state solution is the only peaceable solution.
Zionism is not Netanyahu, he is the antithesis
I stand with all those who support Israel and Zionism. I pray along with protesters that an autocracy is averted and modern Zionism prevails. I pray you join us.
AMY BRENNER MITZ
Sugar Hill
