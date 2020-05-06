Automated registration does not equal voting
To the Editor: Kevin Avard’s op-ed ‘’The twisted logic of the Democrat’s voter laws” is nothing but logical fallacy and an attack on a political opponent. Automatic voter registration is not a guarantee that a voter will vote here, it does however create a streamlined system for new residents or young people to become registered to vote in New Hampshire. A process that can be confusing, daunting, and for some would otherwise not happen.
Being registered to vote in New Hampshire does not stop someone from voting in another state if they meet voting and domicile regulations there. Being registered in a state other than New Hampshire similarly does not stop people from voting here if they meet voting and domicile regulations. Again, registration in New Hampshire does not equal voting in New Hampshire.
Making the registration process easier only emboldens our citizens to be more politically active and involved. On the issue of domicile raised by Mr. Avard’s op-ed, why should those who claim and see the political structure around them (praises and failures) not vote for what they live in?
Coming from the south I am not a stranger to voter disenfranchisement, and I worry that as New Hampshire continues to make this a heated issue (when our regulations already work well) we continue down a path that will create unnecessary barriers for our young and/or new residents.
MARK RYAN
Silver Street, Manchester