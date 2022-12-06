To the Editor: We’re in a battle between good and evil and evil prevailed in this last election. God was thrown under the bus.
When God is excluded from a culture, something fills His space. Death, darkness and callous indifference took God’s place in this last election and in America.
Hassan, Kuster and Pappas brought us death for the unborn and have the ability now to help murder more babies because they’re back in office. They also brought us runaway inflation and uncontrolled illegals coming across our borders.
I don’t understand how they got voted in, but they did and we have to live with it for at least 2 more years.
Just recently National Public Radio played the recording of a real abortion, with the vacuum sound ripping the baby from the mother’s womb and moans from the mother. Yes, she’s still a mother, only she’s the mother of a dead baby now. Where is decency? Did NPR think this was entertainment? What were they trying to prove? NPR let us hear what death, darkness and callous indifference sounds like with the recording and broadcasting of a ‘real abortion’. Sick!
America needs ‘the true, the good and the beautiful’ and we didn’t get it in this last election and we’re not getting it from National Public Radio.
Only going back to God can give us ‘the true, the good and the beautiful’!