To the Editor: Joe Biden’s history on and plan for mental health services is one of the many reasons I have endorsed him.
Access to mental health services is one of the most important issues facing New Hampshire today. As President, Joe Biden has a plan to achieve mental health parity and expand access to mental health care. He will expand federal funding for mental health and substance use disorder services and research.
As a retired Manchester guidance counselor, I was pleased to see that the Biden Plan will increase the number of psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses, social workers and other health professionals in our schools. Early intervention and treatment are key to addressing our mental health issues. Early intervention can end the path to incarceration and/or homelessness.
Rep. PATRICIA CORNELL
