To the Editor: It has been quite some time since a presidential candidate has come along with such superior integrity and honesty. A presidential candidate who will look you in the eye and tell you what she thinks. A presidential candidate who has developed well thought out plans on the issues. A presidential candidate who will not over-promise.
America needs Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota. Senator Klobuchar comes from deeply rooted Midwestern values. She exudes pragmatism and is grounded in reality. Her upbringing is not very different from many of us. She is running for President because she believes we cannot be a nation governed by chaos — but from opportunity.
Amy Klobuchar has a strong record of results. She is one of the most effective members of Congress. She has passed more than 100 bills into law. She can bring people from all sides of the political spectrum together. This is so lacking in today’s political chaos and so needed in a President.
Amy will be a strong Democratic nominee. She will provide Democrats the opportunity to win in red states and in states where Democrats struggled in 2016. She is the candidate to take back the White House and help down-ballot candidates be successful as well.
Rep. HEIDI HAMER
Sylvester Street, Manchester