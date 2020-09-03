Ballot drop boxes are needed in every town
To the Editor: Voting is the most important right citizens have in the United States of America.
With the upheavals within the USPS, unfounded claims of fraud with mail-in voting, and the need to be safe from COVID-19 exposure in long lines or crowded areas, voters need a way to cast their absentee votes other than by mail or delivering their ballots to their town or city clerk’s office or bringing them to polling places.
The State of New Hampshire should require and fund through CARES Act money, secure, dedicated drop boxes in each town and city to allow for safe voting for all.
MARY MARSH
Concord