Ban declawing cats
To the Editor: Writing in regard to the article by Kevin Landrigan on Jan 16, I do have to agree with state Rep. Katherine Rogers when the thought of declawing a cat comes to mind. The way she describes declawing reminds me of the time I broke my finger. Although, not as crazy as losing an entire knuckle, the continued pain I was in until my finger healed is something I do remember.
Now, I can only imagine, losing a knuckle would feel awkward and off-putting. Making declawing illegal would not only make cats feel whole again, but make the cat feel better overall, unless declawing should be needed for medical purposes.
Lauren Maynard
Lincoln St., Manchester