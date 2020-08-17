Please ban door-to-door soliciting amid COVID

To the Editor: Massive gatherings are contraindicated during a pandemic, but door-to-door proselytizing is irresponsible. Do it without masks and it’s downright reckless endangerment.

The Last Reformation (The Ark) is camped out in New Ipswich on private property for a tent revival with hundreds expected. They’ve been arriving all week. They plan to visit many local restaurants and businesses. At a time when businesses have been strained due to loss of income, it’s unfortunate that some feel forced to close during the TLR visit. Why?

The religious group has said they do not plan to practice social distancing or wear masks.

To further complicate the situation, attendees will come from states near and far. New Ipswich residents are alarmed. There are now lighted road signs that warn of a high COVID-19 risk and ask for masks to be worn.

Governor Sununu has not supported masks statewide, but did say gatherings of more than 100 people require masks. How do you enforce that on private property? You can’t.

After gathering from across many states, TLR attendees are already knocking on doors, without masks, leaving notes. Red flags raised. Alarm bells ringing. Cause for concern.

To protect Granite Staters, Governor Sununu can ban all door-to-door soliciting. Political parties are not expected to risk canvassing this year. A ban can protect us all from unknown visitors without plastering our homes with no trespassing signs that may very well be ignored. Back to school and mask wearing may be controversial, but this is an easy fix.

STEPHANIE SCHERR

Fitzwilliam

