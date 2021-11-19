To the Editor: On Saturday, 13 November, townspeople filled the all-purpose room at Greenland Central School to hear reasons why they should support the warrant article to ban voting machines in town elections. The reason given was that the chain of custody of the microchip is suspicious and could mean that someone other than the voter determines how votes are cast. Only one person spoke in favor of the warrant article. No other signers of the petition to hold this session and special election were present.
The first speaker to oppose the warrant article noted that the move to ban voting machines has become a national movement to undermine voter confidence in elections. The next speaker asked if there was evidence to suggest the machines were malfunctioning — no evidence. The second speaker followed his first question with another, “So why are we here?” Applause was immediate.
On December 18, the best way to send a message that our election process continues to be healthy is to turn out in great numbers and vote no on the warrant article.
The special meeting could have been a program, Civics in Action. The moderator detailed the protocols Greenland election officials (like himself) follow, described how AccuVote ballot counting machines tabulate votes. Another election official spoke about checklists. The clerk explained how ballots arrive in the first place, where they’re stored and for how long. It would be a great program for our students.
