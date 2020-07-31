Disgraceful treatment of Barr by Democrats
To the Editor: The Attorney General William Barr hearing today was a disgrace for American citizens. Democrats made totally false statements and showed horrible professionalism. They have no listening skills and never gave Mr. Barr a chance to answer.
No wonder our cities across the country are in financial and criminal chaos. They are run by Democrats who have driven these cities into the ground. Thousands of Blacks are being killed annually due to mayors and governors abdicating their responsibilities. They have created this mess and refuse to do anything about it. Lives are being destroyed due to their incompetence. I feel sorry for the people in their districts as these individuals have no idea what is happening for they cannot listen or absorb the other person’s input.
The Democrat Party is ignoring our U.S. Constitution and supporting criminal activities by their refusal to support our laws and rights. Anyone who suggests an idea that does not meet their approval is called a racist or publicly demeaned. They openly ignore the First Amendment while refusing to negotiate on our many issues.
Look no further than the refusal to fix our border laws. Every year thousands of American citizens are killed, murdered, raped and the victims of other crimes by illegal aliens. Another 50,000 to 70,000 citizens die from drugs pouring over our borders. The laws are owned and created by Congress. Nancy Pelosi refuses to even discuss it.
Where is the concern for our country and its citizens?
MICHAEL OLDENBURG
Windham