To the Editor: At the Deliberative Session on February 1st, citizens - many of them wearing red in support of
the bond (Article #3 on the March ballot) - spoke eloquently in favor of the long-overdue
construction of a library/community facility that will serve our fast-growing and diverse population
for decades to come in the manner expected by 21st century library patrons, be they young, old, or disabled.
The video record can be found on the front page of the town's website www.barrington.nh.gov.
More than $500,000 in donations, pledges, in-kind gifts and grants have been given to the project, an historic event for Barrington. And this is not to mention the thousands of hours spent by hundreds of citizen volunteers in service to it.
There were no dissenting voices in the auditorium at the Deliberative Session, but dissent there is, primarily on social media platforms. I am writing to encourage everyone who values facts and wants up-to-date and accurate information upon which to base their judgments to bypass these often misleading forums and go directly to www.BLFound.com and from there, to proceed to the polls on March 10th and vote YES.
Marie Harris
Barrington