Be aware of cost of doing nothing about fentanyl
To the Editor: Today is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. Be aware of the following:
Since the start of COVID more than 1,000 state residents have died from fentanyl overdose. Most were under 50.
COVID caused 106 N.H. deaths in residents under 50.
DEA agents in Coos and Grafton counties last month seized 14 pounds of fentanyl from a five-person ring; 14 pounds can kill more than two million people.
Authorities two weeks ago intercepted a kilogram of fentanyl from a drug deal at a rest area parking lot, enough to kill more than 300,000 people.
COVID vaccines, medications, and test kits have been provided to all state citizens regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
We offer no statewide free services for people struggling with opioid use disorder.
It appears we’ve been fighting the wrong health crisis when it comes to the younger half of our state’s population. Repurpose the Sununu Youth Service Center into a comprehensive addiction center. Use the more than 100 empty beds at that facility for residential rehabilitation services. Offer out-patient programming. Provide suboxone, naloxone and other life-saving medications to those in need.
Let’s be first in the nation to apply a COVID-like approach to this crisis of drug overdose deaths. Universal care available to all citizens regardless of insurance or ability to pay. Some may question how we can afford that. How can we not? It would save hundreds of lives.
The motto of the center could be Live Free and Live! Enough of this live free and die stuff in New Hampshire.
SCOTT JAYNES
Meriden
