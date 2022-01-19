To the Editor: I’m a White, former “depression baby” who has decided to spend his final days in Raymond. As Martin Luther King day looms early in 2022, I’d like to share the following. 1939 was a momentous year for me. We were living in Salisbury, N.C. My mother, a registered nurse, and a Navy veteran, as I am, obtained a position in a local hospital as supervisor of the “colored ward” as it was called at the time. A premature Afro-American baby was born and needed an incubator desperately. The “powers that be” saw fit to take the incubator from Butch, as they subsequently named the child, and gave it to a White newborn preemie. Mother and her staff swung into action and built Butch an incubator.
A short time later floods became rampant in Rowan County, N.C. Typhoid inoculations became necessary in order to fight the backwash from the many outhouses in the area. Unfortunately, many of the Black folk could not afford the shots.
Somehow, mother received the sera. After a 12-hour shift, she piled me into our ancient Willy’s Whippet and proceeded on her “mercy mission” to inoculate the less fortunate.
Years later, mother was working at a V.A. hospital in Northport, N.Y., where someone had tracked her down. She looked up to see a young man who identified himself by exclaiming, “I’m Butch!”