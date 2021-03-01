Be thankful your parents chose life over death
To the Editor: I was happy to see the recent Union Leader op-ed regarding Dr. Wayne Goldner finally retiring. Good! He won’t be aborting babies any longer, nor be advising others to do so.
If the unborn could speak they would breathe a collective sigh of relief. Dr. Goldner’s pro-abortion mentality also violates the Hippocratic Oath: “First do no harm.”
Incidentally, have you ever noticed the sterile liberal euphemisms such as “terminating a pregnancy” or “choice”? Does the baby have a choice?
So, why don’t leftwing Democrats use simple truthful language like “kill” or “murder”? I understand it, a truthful description of what is about to take place sounds horrific because it is!
How thankful we should be that our parents chose life for us.
JEFF COOPER
Bedford