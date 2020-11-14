Be vigilant
To the Editor: Yes, Joe Biden won the election. He has 295 solid electoral votes, including Georgia which he has almost certainly won. Arizona will likely come down for Biden bringing him to 306 electoral votes (though the outcome there is still uncertain). Biden received at least 5 million more votes than Trump and beat him by at least 3 percentage points. HOWEVER, the Republican party is proving itself to be every bit as traitorous as we feared (i.e. dependably putting party above country, aggravated by their capitulation to the most corrupt president in history). Biden will win Pennsylvania by more than 50,000 votes but Republicans control both legislative houses there. They are already talking about overriding the overwhelming will of the residents in that state to select Republican electors for Trump. It is unlikely but possible given their astonishing ongoing denials about the reality of the election. Be vigilant and do not for one second assume the Republican Party will do the right or decent thing. We must stand up to them and protect our democracy.
MICHAEL BEHRENDT
Durham